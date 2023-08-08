Did Kangana Ranaut Try To Stop The Release Of Her Film With Sunny Deol? Actress Reacts

Kangana Ranaut has once again taken to her social media to slam reports spreading ‘false information’ about her. The actress dismiss claims of pushing the release of her film I Love New Year with Sunny Deol. The Panga actress took to her Instagram stories to issue a clarification on the same.

3 things you need to know

Kangana Ranaut starred in the film I Love New Year alongside Sunny Deol in 2015.

The movie did not do well at the box office.

Now, Sunny Deol will be seen in the upcoming Gadar 2.

Kangana Ranaut says no other actress is subjected to such negativity

Kangana reposted the snap of a news article that claimed that she was “worried her film with Sunny Deol would destroy her career” and so she wanted to stop the release of the movie. The film in question was the 2015 romantic comedy I Love New Year. It flopped at box office.

(Kangana Ranaut claims Gadar 2 will be a blockbuster | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Rubbishing the article, the actress stated that it is an attempt to “sling mud on others” using her name. She also claimed, “Gadar 2 will be the biggest opener of the year. Ab jealousy ho rahi, khud ki film is the lowest opener of the year.” She also added, ”This is to clarify I never said such a thing, I am a big fan of Sunny Sir… PS. No other actress except for me faces this kind of negativity on daily basis.”

Kangana Ranaut opines on ‘negative media perception’ about her

(Kangana Ranaut calls out negative press| Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Adding to her claims, the Manikarnka actress also argued that there is a negative press brigade running against her. She wrote, “People who get to know me or work with me they all say one thing unanimously, ‘Why there is such horrible media made perception about you?? You are the most professional and amazing actor/director/artist we ever worked with.” She also added that the people who worked with her “go out of their way” to tell the media how wonderful she is. She concluded, “Yet the propaganda keeps getting bigger and bigger”