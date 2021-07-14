Did 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Team Litter Shooting Spot In Ladakh? Makers Issue Statement

Did the crew of Laal Singh Chaddha litter their shooting location in Ladakh? The makers have issued a statement after videos surfaced on the alleged presence of garbage at the location. The team denied the allegations and asserted that they perform a re-check of the location after the shoot, and often leave it cleaner than what they find the location in.

Laal Singh Chaddha team issues clarification on littering allegations

A netizen named Jigmat Ladakhi posted a video of the location in Wakha in Ladakh, where one could see plastic bottles on the ground. He claimed that it was the ‘gift’ that lead actor and producer Aamir Khan left for the villagers, while also taking a dig at the latter’s cleanliness initiative on his TV show.

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. pic.twitter.com/exCE3bGHyB — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

Aamir Khan Productions then clarified that they followed ‘strict protocols’ for cleanliness in and around their shooting spaces. They wrote that there was a team to ensure that the location was kept 'trash-free.' Stating that there were 'rumours' about the shooting location, they ‘strongly denied’ the allegations

They also stated that the location was open to the local authorities to carry out checks.

Ladakhi, however, claimed that his tweet was on the basis of the statements of many villagers, who he claimed were dismayed over the 'sad visuals'. He also claimed that the area was cleant after the video went viral.

Our main concern was to protect the fragile environment of Ladakh not to defame anyone. I tweeted on the basis of eye witnesses of many people's who went the location to see the shooting but many of them came home with sad eyes also the video itself is the proof . https://t.co/LeBwuq3X7o — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) July 13, 2021

However, the area has now been cleaned Yesterday, from what we got to know, the crew members have cleaned the entire area after the video went viral on social media . We wanna thanks to national media and Amair Khan production for taking a great step towards cleanliness drive — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) July 13, 2021

Laal Singh Chaddha shoot in Ladakh

Recently, the team posted a snap from the location where Aamir Khan and Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya were seen dressed in the get-up of soldiers. They were accompanied by Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, who is one of the producers of the movie, and Advait Chandan, the director.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump. The movie has been in the making for three years and is scheduled to release on Christmas. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, among others.

