Did 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Team Litter Shooting Spot In Ladakh? Makers Issue Statement

Videos of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' team allegedly littering the shooting spot in Ladakh have surfaced on Twitter. Makers issued a statement on it.

Did the crew of Laal Singh Chaddha litter their shooting location in Ladakh? The makers have issued a statement after videos surfaced on the alleged presence of garbage at the location. The team denied the allegations and asserted that they perform a re-check of the location after the shoot, and often leave it cleaner than what they find the location in.

Laal Singh Chaddha team issues clarification on littering allegations 

A netizen named Jigmat Ladakhi posted a video of the location in Wakha in Ladakh, where one could see plastic bottles on the ground. He claimed that it was the ‘gift’ that lead actor and producer Aamir Khan left for the villagers, while also taking a dig at the latter’s cleanliness initiative on his TV show.

Aamir Khan Productions then clarified that they followed ‘strict protocols’ for cleanliness in and around their shooting spaces. They wrote that there was a team to ensure that the location was kept 'trash-free.' Stating that there were 'rumours' about the shooting location, they ‘strongly denied’ the allegations

They also stated that the location was open to the local authorities to carry out checks.

Ladakhi, however, claimed that his tweet was on the basis of the statements of many villagers, who he claimed were dismayed over the 'sad visuals'. He also claimed that the area was cleant after the video went viral.

Laal Singh Chaddha shoot in Ladakh 

Recently, the team posted a snap from the location where Aamir Khan and Telugu actor  Naga Chaitanya were seen dressed in the get-up of soldiers. They were accompanied by Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, who is one of the producers of the movie, and Advait Chandan, the director. 

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump. The movie has been in the making for three years and is scheduled to release on Christmas. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, among others. 

