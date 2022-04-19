DID Li’l Masters 5: Asha Bhosle Fights Back Tears As She Remembers Didi Lata Mangeshkar

Leaving the entire nation devastated, legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at age 92 on February 6, 2022. The Nightingale of India was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital before she transitioned to the heavenly abode. Now, months after her demise, the dance reality show, DID Li’l Masters season 5 has hosted a Lata Mangeshkar special episode to pay tribute to the iconic singer. The late singer's sister Asha Bhosle was invited as a special guest for the episode. Just days before the Lata Mangeshkar special airs on television, the makers of the show release a short promo that sees Asha Bhosle in tears as she remembers her.

Asha Bhosle gets emotional as she remembers Lata Mangeshkar

The promo video begins with a special performance by two contestants dressed as Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. After watching the performance, Asha Bhosle gets emotional as she says "Meri didi gayi hai abhi lekin phir bhi mere sath hai (My sister has left this world but she is still with me)". The promo video also sees Asha Bhosle showering flowers on Lata Mangeshkar's portrait before beginning the special episode. Watch the teaser below:

Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Mangeshkar died from multiple organ dysfunction syndromes on 6 February 2022. She underwent 28 days of constant treatment for pneumonia and COVID-19. The news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. The acclaimed musician was put on a ventilator a day before her death as her health turned critical. To note, Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for the COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11, since then she was undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the music sensation had been in and out of the hospital due to ill health issues. On February 10, the late singer's ashes were immersed in the Godavari River at Ramkund, Nashik by sister Asha Bhosle and nephew Adinath Mangeshkar.

Image: Instagram/@zeetv/PTI