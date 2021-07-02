Did Lisa Haydon Deliver Her Third Baby? Read On These Instagram Comments

After the actress Lisa Haydon announced her pregnancy, her fans were inquisitive to know more about the baby. It seems that the actress has finally delivered her baby girl. Though she did not share the news or any picture on social media, however, she answered a query about the same in the comments section of a recent post. "Hey, can you tell me please where is your 3 tiny baby," one of the users commented under her post to which the Shaukeens actress replied beautifully.

Has Lisa Haydon welcomed her third child?

“Lisa Haydon replied, "In my arms." Lisa and her husband, Dino Lalvani, are parents to two sons - Zack and Leo. Lisa's comment came four days ago. She announced her pregnancy earlier this year, in February. She enlisted her son Zack to reveal the child's gender. Recently, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Lisa had revealed that though her delivery date is June 22, she can already feel the contractions. She told the fashion magazine that their third child, a daughter, is due to arrive on June 22, but she can already feel the contractions so she expected the delivery to happen soon. She had further revealed that when Zack was born, her husband Dino and she who were excited felt that he was an angel sent from above.

In a recent Instagram post, Lisa expressed nervousness at the prospect of becoming a mother for the third time. “Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy, you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks,” she wrote Meanwhile, on the work front, Lisa Haydon is known for films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Housefull 3, Queen and Aisha. She is also known for her songs such as Manali Trance, and Alcoholic from the film The Shaukeens.

IMAGE: LISAHAYDON/Instagram

