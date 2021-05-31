Last Updated:

Did Meera Chopra Fake Identity To Take COVID-19 Vaccine Dose? Actress Issues Statement

Meera Chopra was accused by a BJP politician of faking her identity to take the COVID-19 vaccine dose as she deleted her post. The actress issued a statement.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Meera Chopra, COVID-19

Image: Meera Chopra/Facebook/ Niranjan Davkhare/Twitter


Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination has been termed as the best bet to fight the novel coronavirus. In India, however, amid the shortage of vaccines in some parts of the nation and the challenge of booking a slot, are citizens resorting to fraudulent means to get the dose? Recently, Meera Chopra was accused of impersonating as a healthcare worker to register herself for the vaccine slot.

Did Meera Chopra fake identity to take vaccine dose?

Meera recently took the first dose of the vaccine at the Parking Plaza COVID vaccination centre in Thane, near Mumbai  and even posted a photo on her social media platforms. However, the actress, who is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, deleted her post later on.

Moreover, Bharatiya Janta  Party politician Niranjan Davkhare posted an ID card where Meera was mentioned as a ‘supervisor’ at a company named Om Sai Aarogya Care. He asked if she had been hired for the position of a healthcare worker, or the company was issuing ID cards only so that one could take the vaccination.

READ | Meera Chopra thanks Telangana Minister KTR Rama Rao for helping her in cyberbullying case

The actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, issued a statement on the controversy. Meera wrote that everyone was trying their best to get vaccinated and she too contacted someone to help her after trying to book a slot for one month. She stated that she was just asked to give her Aadhar Card and she obliged.

READ | Meera Chopra's birthday special: Stunning Instagram photos of the actor

She added that the ID that was floating on social media was not hers and she did not know about it, only seeing it on Twitter. The 1920 London actor stated that she condemned the act and that she also wished to know ‘how and why.’

READ | Meera Chopra says 'truth prevails in the end' as Centre give nod to CBI probe

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Meera last featured in ventures like Section 375 and the web series Kamathipura (The Tattoo Murders). She is also working on ventures like Nastik and Telugu movie Mogali Puvvu.

READ | Meera Chopra backs Neha Dhupia after Suchitra's tweet, says 'you are truly self made star'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT