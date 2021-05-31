Did Meera Chopra Fake Identity To Take COVID-19 Vaccine Dose? Actress Issues Statement

Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination has been termed as the best bet to fight the novel coronavirus. In India, however, amid the shortage of vaccines in some parts of the nation and the challenge of booking a slot, are citizens resorting to fraudulent means to get the dose? Recently, Meera Chopra was accused of impersonating as a healthcare worker to register herself for the vaccine slot.

Did Meera Chopra fake identity to take vaccine dose?

Meera recently took the first dose of the vaccine at the Parking Plaza COVID vaccination centre in Thane, near Mumbai and even posted a photo on her social media platforms. However, the actress, who is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, deleted her post later on.

Moreover, Bharatiya Janta Party politician Niranjan Davkhare posted an ID card where Meera was mentioned as a ‘supervisor’ at a company named Om Sai Aarogya Care. He asked if she had been hired for the position of a healthcare worker, or the company was issuing ID cards only so that one could take the vaccination.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, issued a statement on the controversy. Meera wrote that everyone was trying their best to get vaccinated and she too contacted someone to help her after trying to book a slot for one month. She stated that she was just asked to give her Aadhar Card and she obliged.

She added that the ID that was floating on social media was not hers and she did not know about it, only seeing it on Twitter. The 1920 London actor stated that she condemned the act and that she also wished to know ‘how and why.’

My statement on the articles that has been coming out fr my vaccine shot!! pic.twitter.com/wDE70YHsMo — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Meera last featured in ventures like Section 375 and the web series Kamathipura (The Tattoo Murders). She is also working on ventures like Nastik and Telugu movie Mogali Puvvu.

