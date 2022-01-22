Did Priyanka Chopra Hint At Kind Of Mom She Wanted To Be During 'The Sky Is Pink' Release?

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are the newest parents in B-Town. The star couple has extended their family with the arrival of their baby via surrogacy, informing their well-wishers on Friday. It is the first child for the duo, who tied the knot in 2018, and fans would be keen to see the baby and moments of the little one with the parents.

Till now, they have only watched such moments in the films where Priyanka played a mother, like in Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom and The Sky Is Pink. While the former had only a few scenes of the actor as a mother, the latter revolved around the story of a mother and a teenage daughter. Will Priyanka be a similar mother to the character she portrayed in the film? Read on.

Priyanka Chopra saw traits of her own mother in her The Sky Is Pink character

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has acted in just one Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, since making her Hollywood debut. It was her first full-fledged role as a mother in the 2019 film, which was about a family going through a tough period as their daughter suffered from combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis.

At the time of the release, Priyanka, in an interview with PTI, had described her character, Aditi, as a 'ferocious mom who was best friends with her daughter'. She recalled how the character was similar to what her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, was in real life. The Quantico star shared she was 'best friends' with her mother, as they partied together and shared details about her love life.



Priyanka had then said, "I'm best friends with my mother. We party together, go to concerts and hang out. She has known my entire journey... from all my boyfriends to my husband."

"She has been my best person. Seeing that in Aditi to me was as if I was playing what my mother has been to me", she added.

Will Priyanka also be a similar mother to her newborn child, we wonder.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas announce birth of first child

In a joint statement late on Friday, Priyanka and Nick shared that they were óverjoyed' to welcome a child via surrogacy. They sought privacy as they focused on their family during the special time.