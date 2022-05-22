Last Updated:

Did R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' Not Screen At Cannes ‘Official Selection’? Here's All About It

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's upcoming biographical movie, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist.

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's upcoming biographical movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Rocketry depicts Narayanan's struggle for justice after being falsely accused of espionage. The movie recently premiered at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival but do you know it wasn't an official selection of the jury? Read on to know all about it. 

How was 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' filmed at Cannes 2022?

A Twitter user who goes by the id @rmshnt27 has revealed that filmmakers all across the world can rent theatres in Cannes to showcase their films at the prestigious film. The rented movies can also be referred to as they premiered at Cannes but these films aren't a part of the official selection category, wherein the jury selects specific films from a slew of entries to be screened at the film festival. Likewise, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect premiered at Cannes 2022 but it wasn't an official selection. 

Take a look at the official entries here:

Previously, during the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion at the festival, R Madhavan hailed Rocketry as his 'strength' to tackle 'nervousness' while making his debut at Cannes 2022.  He said, "I cannot begin to explain the amount of nervousness I feel. The only thing that gets me through this, is the fact that I started this journey because all of us wanted to tell the story of this man, whose achievement moved us but the world didn't know anything about it. And that being the only truth is probably the strength that I have to sit here."

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is leading the Indian delegation to the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where India has been named the 'country of honour' for 'Marche du Film', the business counterpart of the marquee event. While sharing his review of the movie, Anurag Thakur said, "ROCKETRY is Spellbinding & will leave the audience Speechless; it is a story the world must see. Congratulations @ActorMadhavan on capturing the soul of the story & sharing it w/ the world. World Premiere: Rocketry at Marche Du Films @Festival_Cannes ‘IndiaCountry of Honour’."

