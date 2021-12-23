Did Ranveer Singh And Kapil Dev 'kiss' During '83' Premiere? See Viral Picture

The entire film industry is buzzing with excitement to witness Ranveer Singh essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev leading the Men in blue towards triumph at the 1983 World Cup tournament in the film 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also features Deepika Padukone who plays the role of Romi Bhatia in the film. With only a day remaining for its grand release in theatres, the cast of the movie enjoyed the red carpet event in Mumbai where the film premiere in attendance of the legendary cricketers who were part of the team in 1983.

Videos and pictures of the event surfaced on the internet providing a glimpse into the bonding of cast with the legendary cricketers, in particular, Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh. However, the duo was recently caught in an awkward situation on the red carpet.

Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev at '83' premiere

During the event, the duo was spotted clicking pictures together on the red carpet and cheerfully posing with each other. Appearing happy about the venture, the duo was also seen hugging each other. However, a picture of Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh accidentally sharing a kiss surfaced on the internet. The moment was captured as the actor was going for a peck. The pic that has been surfacing the internet was posted by Yogen Shah.

More on 83

Earlier, a video of Ranveer Singh grooving to co-star Harrdy Sandhu's song Bijlee Bijlee with former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth at the event made rounds on the internet. Later, Ranveer and Deepika were also seen grooving to the Lover at the after-party. Set to release on December 24, early reviews from celebrities have fueled the anticipation of the audience.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently wrote on his Instagram, ''#ThisIs83 is a great cinema experience! Being a cricket buff it was a crazy trip! Didn’t realise I was watching the entire film with moist eyes. Dear @RanveerOfficial I’m not your contemporary, I’m a fan! And @kabirkhankk sir your commercial cinematic language is sheer poetry!.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Dev's wife Romi. The movie also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree in supporting roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 24.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/PTI