Did Urvashi Rautela Repeat Her Bikini? Actor Shares Videos In The Same Outfit Again

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela with over 24 million followers has been hitting headlines for her Quarantine updates amid 21-day nationwide lockdown. The actor on Friday was trending on social media for repeating her bikini. But the question is — Did she?

Going by the new posts on Urvashi's timeline, the actor is seen chilling in the pool wearing a pink-orange bikini but she had posted updates from probably the same place on Thursday and 6 days back too. While some fans think she has repeated the outfit, some believe that it is a throwback video from the same place because there are people around the pool (which can't be possible amid a lockdown). What do you think?

Urvashi Rautela copy-pastes US writer’s review of 'Parasite'; faces harsh criticism

Urvashi Rautela made her debut in 2013 with actor Sunny Deol in the film Singh Saab: The Great. After this, she gained a lot of popularity for her dancing skills, exceptional fitness, and fashion sense. Like us, Urvashi Rautela is also spending time in lockdown and is doing the best she can to keep people entertained.

