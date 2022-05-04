Did Varun Dhawan's Brother Rohit And Sister-in-law Jaanvi Welcome A Baby Boy? Know Here

Good news seems to be knocking on the doors of the Dhawan family after Varun's elder brother-filmmaker Rohit became a father. Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Though there is no official confirmation on the same, a video from the hospital has reportedly confirmed the development.

Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla shared a video on Instagram that showed Rohit along with his father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan leaving the hospital. Rohit is seen wearing a blue casual shirt as he comes out of the hospital, along with his father David. Later, the paparazzi can be heard saying “Congratulations Rohit sir,” as the duo leave in their car.

Natasha Dalal hosts baby shower for Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi

Fans are keeping an eye on Varun's social media handles for the announcement of the exciting news as his brother Rohit is reportedly not on Instagram and Jaanvi's Instagram account is private. In March, Varun's wife Natasha Dalal hosted a baby shower for Jaanvi in Alibaug. The function was also attended by Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, who shared pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram account.

The theme of the baby shower which supposedly going by the pictures reflected on floral, showed the girl gang having a great time by the swimming pool. "Only love @jaanvidhawan. @natashadalal88 & @priyalimahtani, y’all are rockstars & the best hosts! Thank you for the most fun 24 hours!! (sic)" Anshula wrote then in the caption.

For the unversed, Rohit and Jaanvi dated for seven years before they got married in February 2012 in Goa. The couple later welcomed their first child, Niyara, in 2018. Their daughter, Niyara, often makes her presence in Varun's social media posts.

Meanwhile, Rohit who made his directorial debut with the 2011 film Desi Boyz is currently working on his next film, Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala in key roles. The film is slated to release theatrically on 4 November 2022. The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna, and Aman Gill.

(Image: @rohit_dhawan_fans_/@VarunDVN/Instagram)