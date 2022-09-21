Did Vijay Deverakonda Hint At 'Liger' Failure With 'learn From Mistakes' Caption On IG?

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen playing the role of a street fighter in the sports drama Liger. While the movie marked the actor's debut Pan-India film, it failed to entertain a majority of the audience as they complained about its weak plot. Despite the setback, the actor is looking at the bright side of the film's negative reviews as he recently mentioned that he is learning from his mistakes.

The Geetha Govindam star underwent immense training for his latest flick Liger. The movie, written and helmed by Puri Jagannadh, demanded Deverakonda to sport a certain physique as he played the role of a mixed-martial arts athlete. Recently, he went down memory lane and looked back at his training days for the film.

In the clip, which he shared on Instagram, the actor could be seen practising some stunts with the help of professional trainers. The 33-year-old made several attempts to do a stunt before he finally aced it. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Miss stunt training with @andy_long_nguyen and his boys @andylongstuntteam." "Work hard, Push yourself, learn new skills, Learn from mistakes, enjoy success, live the life you want," the actor added.

More about Liger

Liger follows the life of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who makes it to the MMA championship. Ananya Panday played the leading lady in the film, while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy portrayed pivotal roles. The film also marked a cameo of legendary boxer Mike Tyson as an antagonist. While there was a lot of buzz around the movie, it became the biggest opener of Deverakonda's career. However, the film's poor reviews led to its decline on its second day.

On Vijay Deverakonda's work front

Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the upcoming romance comedy Kushi. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will hit the theatres on December 23. On the other hand, the actor will again team up with Puri Jagannadh for his much-awaited film Jana Gana Mana. The movie will mark the actor-director duo's second collaboration.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda