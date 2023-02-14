Did Vijay Varma Confirm His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia On Valentine's Day?

Vijay Varma has been in the headlines for his relationship with his Lust Stories 2's co-star Tamannaah Bhatia. Amid the dating rumours, the actor shared a sneak peek of what seems like his significant other on his Instagram story on Valentine's Day (February 14).

The Gully Boy star posted a picture of two sets of feet facing each other with a red love sticker that was bouncing in the middle on his Instagram stories. The image shows a jacket, and the fans quickly discovered another image of the actress clutching the identical jacket in her hands.

See the picture here:

More on Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's 'rumoured' relationship

Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship status has been making headlines since the duo was reportedly seen celebrating New Year together. Thereafter, the duo was also spotted at an event where they posed together on the red carpet.

The actors haven't publicly acknowledged their relationship rumours which started recently. However, the two have been spotted together on several occasions including Diljit Dosanjh's concert in October followed by a fashion event in November last year.

Fans are now connecting the dots and the fact that Vijay visited Tamannaah's residence on her birthday on December 21, 2022, is also adding fuel to the rumours.

On the work front, the duo will be seen on screen together in Lust Stories 2, following which Tamannaah will work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. Vijay’s next project includes Sujoy Ghosh's Hindi version of Keigo Higashino's Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X.