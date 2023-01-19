Did Vijay Varma Go On A 'lunch Date' With Tamannaah Bhatia? Actor Reveals

Vijay Varma made the internet laugh as he reacted to the media reports of him going on a date with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Taking to his Twitter account Vijay revealed his 'lunch date' who turned out to be director Sujoy Ghosh. The actor is working on Sujoy's next film, The Devotion of Suspect X.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were captured on camera as the duo stepped out together for a drive on Tuesday morning. Making fun of the lunch date rumours, the actor shared a mirror selfie while pointing at the filmmaker.

While Vijay was dressed in a blue hoodie and brown pants Sujoy was seen in grey joggers with a white shirt and vest. He wrote in the caption, "My lunch date (shrugging man emoji) @sujoy_g."

More on Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's 'rumoured' relationship

Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship status has been making headlines since the duo was reportedly seen celebrating New Year's together. Thereafter, the duo was also spotted at an event where they posed together on the red carpet.

The actors haven't publicly acknowledged their relationship rumours of which started recently, However, the two have been spotted together on several occasions including Diljit Dosanjh's concert in October followed by a fashion event in November last year.

Fans are now connecting the dots and the fact that Vijay visited Tamannaah's residence on her birthday on December 21, 2022, is also adding fuel to the rumours.

On the work front, the duo will be seen on screen together in 'Lust Stories 2', following which Tamannaah will work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Bole Chudiyan’. Vijay’s next project includes Sujoy Ghosh's Hindi version of Keigo Higashino's Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.