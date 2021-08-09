Did You Know Aditya Narayan’s Phone Was Thrown Away By Bhansali On 'Ram Leela' Sets?

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his discipline and is often called a perfectionist. As per a report, the director threw out Aditya Narayan's phone while shooting. The incident reportedly took place during the making of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela when Aditya Narayan was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

SLB threw away Aditya Narayan's phone?

As per a report by Koimoi, Aditya Naryan was on the sets on Ram Leela and was showing his new phone to staff members. That's when Sanjay Leela Bhansali took the phone from Aditya Narayan and threw it away in a rage, as he was getting disturbed. Narayan was asked about the incident while he was hosting Indian Idol 12 and he refuted the claims saying that it never happened. Aditya added that SLB was indeed very strict about using cell phones of the set but, at the same time he was quite civil about it.

Deepika Padukone pens down heartfelt note as Sanjay Leela Bhansali completes 25 years in the industry

Deepika Padukone and SLB have worked together in two movies Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Padmavati, both of which were massive successes. As SLB completed 25 years in the movie industry, Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt post for the director. Her note read "9th November 2007. My debut film Om Shanti Om was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. And as grateful as I was (And I still am...I cannot think of another female actor who has been launched in the same manner as I was), I also remember thinking to myself at the time, that I would never be good enough...to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse." Further talking about their first meeting she wrote "Fast forward to 2012. I was extremely unwell and laid up in bed. I received a call from my management saying "Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you". I said, "What?!". They said, "Yes! He is doing a film and would really like to meet you". "I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can't get out of bed right now!" I said. The next thing! know, he was on his way to see me!."

Image: Aditya Narayan & Sanjay Leela Bhansal's Instagram

