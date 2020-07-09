Did You Know Chandrachur Singh ‘rejected’ Salman Khan’s Role In 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'?

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has returned to the acting sphere after a long time with the Hotstar Specials series, Aarya. The actor is seen alongside Sushmita Sen in the show and his performance as the loving husband and a doting father has been much appreciated by the audience. Recently, during an interaction with a daily, the actor revealed that he had initially been offered Salman Khan's role in the film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actor further added how he eventually went on to reject the part under unfortunate circumstances.

Chandrachur Singh on his huge loss

Chandrachur spoke on this saying how it was indeed a huge loss for him as it was a cult film. The actor said that this was one of those decisions in his life which taught him a lot. The Josh actor also hinted the reason behind him rejecting the part.

Chandrachur Singh on his films getting delayed

The actor said that during that particular phase when he was offered Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he was extremely disturbed about many of his films getting delayed. He went on to say how his movie, Dariya which also starred Tabu was also delayed as soon as it was declared. The Kya Kehna actor also said that he was dropped from the Deepa Mehta directorial film, Earth and the role instead went to Rahul Khanna.

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, the actor who has been getting a lot of adulation for his portrayal of Tej Sareen in Aarya also spoke about the social media platform. He said how social media requires a lot of responsibility. He spilled the beans on how he manages to use social media to interact with his fans. He added,

This is a different art form in itself and requires time and a lot of focus. My son needed me growing up so I was a lot more involved in that. It’s one of the reasons why I was away. I knew that if I wanted to do it, it had to be with full sincerity. So middle of all interviews, I am managing to just about post some stuff. Beyond that, have to figure out the ropes and I am sure with my son to help I will figure it out.

