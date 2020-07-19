Did You Know Deepika Padukone's 'Kochadaiiyaan' Released In 12 Languages

Deepika Padukone has appeared in a wide variety of movies over the years. She has received critical acclaim for many of her performances. Kochadaiiyaan is one of Padukone's movies that grabbed attention for several reasons. The film is known to be the only movie of Deepika Padukone to release in 12 languages. Read on to know more details:

'Kochadaiiyaan' was Deepika Padukone's only film to release in 12 languages

According to reports of a leading daily, Kochadaiiyaan featuring South superstar Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone was scheduled to be released in many languages -- about six languages. The movie was originally released in the Tamil language. It was later also released in five additional languages, apart from Tamil. Kochadaiiyaan released in Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, and Punjabi languages.

Kochadaiiyaan is directed by Soundarya R. Ashwin and co-produced by Sunil Lulla and Sunanda Murali Manohar. The 2014 Tamil language computer-animated action film features Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The movie also stars Shobana, Aadhi, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film went on to have a massive opening in the state of Tamil Nadu and received praise for various aspects.

Some of the major attributes of Deepika Padukone and Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan are the actors' performances, background score, and action sequences. The film features Deepika Padukone playing the role of Princess Vadhana Devi and Rajinikanth in the role of Kochadaiiyaan, Ranadheeran 'Rana', and Senadheeran 'Sena'. Rajinikanth played a triple role in the movie.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie titled Chhapaak, where she played the role of Malti. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar. She will next be seen in the film titled 83, which is directed by Kabir Khan. It is one of the highly anticipated films of Padukone. The movie will feature Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, was last seen in Darbar, that released in the year 2020. The AR Murugadoss film features Rajinikanth playing the role of Aaditya Arunachalam. He will next be seen in Annaatthe, which is directed by Siva.

