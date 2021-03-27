Did You Know Emraan Hashmi's Pet Name Is Emmi? Know More Trivia About This Talented Actor

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most skillful actors of Bollywood. He started his career in Bollywood by being an assistant director for the movie Raaz. He then made his acting debut in the film Footpath in which he played the role of Raghu Srivastav. Emraan Hashmi has also been nominated for several awards. However, many people do not know a fact about him that his pet name is Emmi. Read ahead to know about Emraan Hashmi's trivia.

Emraan Hashmi 's pet name is Emmi

According to Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi's pet name has always been 'Emmi'. He was born to a Muslim father and a Catholic mother. The word ' Emraan' means achievement. Emraan Hashmi was born on March 24, 1979. Emraan's father was primarily a businessman but has also acted in the film called Baharon Ki Manzil which released in the year 1968.

More trivia about Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi is the cousin of Mohit Suri with whom he has worked on several films like Awarapan and Murder 2. Emraan Hashmi married Parveen Shahani in the year 2006. The dedicated actor is also a great father, Emraan Hashmi was going through a difficult time when his son Ayaan got detected with cancer.

Emraan Hashmi's filmography

Emraan Hashmi is known for his acting in movies like Murder, Zeher, Gangster, and Kalyug. He also featured in Jannat which received an amazing response from the audience. He also played a crucial role in the movie Once Upon A Time In Mumbai for which he even got nominated for several awards. He played the role of Joginder Parma in the movie Shanghai which was very critically acclaimed in the year 2012. In 2015, he played the main lead in popular movies like Mr. X and Hamari Adhuri Kahani. Recently, his film with John Abraham called Mumbai Saga and is receiving a positive response from the audience. He is currently working on films like Gangubai Kathaiwadi, Ezra, and Tiger 3. His films like Chehre and Harami are going to release soon in theatres. Emraan Hashmi will be seen together with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in the movie Chehre which is going to release in the year 2021.

Source: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram