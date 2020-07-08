Did You Know Jacqueline Fernandez Signed Up For An Acting Course In Los Angeles?

Jacqueline Fernandez has delivered several memorable performances throughout her acting career. The actor was ast seen in the Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer. In an interview with an entertainment portal, she revealed that she had once signed up for an acting class before she started working on the new project. Read on to know more details about the story:

Jacqueline Fernandez took up an acting class in LA

According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez shared that she had signed up for training with one of the prominent acting classes in Los Angeles, Ivana Chubbuck. Fernandez shared she decided on taking up the acting class with aims to work on her talent and craft. Jacqueline Fernandez said that last year, the actor took two months off and said that taking acting lessons was very intimidating for her. The actor shared that she has been working in the film industry for about ten years, but still she found signing up for acting lessons to be ''fearful''.

Continuing on the same, Fernandez said that she decided to sign up for acting lessons in order to overcome the fear of challenge. The actor shared that she thought of Los Angeles to be a place where some great actors are born and hence she did some research work and signed up for the classes with Ivana Chubbuck. She mentioned that the teacher, Ivana Chubbuck has given lessons for several Oscar-winning actors.

In the same interview, Jacqueline Fernandez also shared another interesting thing. The actor revealed that one of the funny things about signing up for the course was that everyone was questioning her as to why she is taking lessons, and that included some of the great actors. However, she said that everyone she met in Los Angeles was feeling ''very obvious'' about signing up for an acting course. She shared that they questioned her as to what she meant when she said it was her first time signing up for an acting course.

According to reports, after Jacqueline Fernandez signed up for the Netflix film titled Mrs Serial Killer, the actor visited Chubbuck and took up a workshop class. The actor took up the class in order to brush her skills. She did so to do more justice to her role in the movie.

