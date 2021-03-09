Did You Know Kangana Ranaut Signed 'Queen' Thinking 'it Will Never Release'?

Kangana Ranaut rose to fame after her critically acclaimed 2014 film Queen. The actor received huge appreciation for her role as Rani in the lead role. Did you know Kangana signed the film thinking that it would never make it to the big screen? In her recent tweet, she mentioned that she had left India and did not have the courage to come back.

Kangana Ranaut recently celebrated 7 years of her iconic film, Queen. The film released on March 7, 2014. In her recent tweet she mentioned that after a decade-long struggle, she was told that she has potential and that she is a good actor in Bollywood. She shared that her 'curly hair and her vulnerable voice made it worse' for her to survive in the film industry. She also mentioned that she signed the film thinking that it would never release. She added that she signed it for the money and enrolled herself on a film school in New York.

Kangana Ranaut also mentioned that she studied Screenwriting in film school. She directed a few small films in California when she was just 24. Those films gave her a breakthrough and she got good opportunities in Hollywood. After seeing the movies she made there, a big ad agency hired her as a director. She mentioned that she buried all her acting ambitions and did not have the courage to come to India.

Kangana later added that she bought a house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas. Just when she had left everything she had, Queen released which completely changed her life.

Kangana later added that she bought a house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas. Just when she had left everything she had, Queen released which completely changed her life. She added that Indian Cinema got a new leading woman and the film marked the birth of it. She mentioned that Queen is not just a film for her. She said it was an explosion of everything she ever deserved. She mentioned that it was being kept away from her for 10 long years. Everything came all at once and it was overwhelming. She truly believes that people will get what they deserve and no one can take it away from them. She advises them to have patience and that everything will fall in place at the right time.

Bought a small house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas, just when I left everything, Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman centric parallel cinema #7yearsofqueen — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021