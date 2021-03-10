Did You Know Kareena Kapoor Was Initially Named Siddhima By Her Grandpa Raj Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor has played many characters in films with quirky names, like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The actor has even featured in a song with her nick name 'Bebo' in the chorus. However, did you know Kareena Kapoor's family first named her Siddhima instead of Kareena?

Kareena Kapoor was initially named Siddhima

Kareena was born on September 21, 1980, to Randhir and Babita Kapoor. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor welcomed their daughter Riddhima just 6 days before her. The two were born during the Ganesh festival in September. According to Bollywood Mantra, Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's grandfather Raj Kapoor wanted to keep rhyming names for his granddaughters. He decided to name Kareena Siddhima and Riddhima by her present name. The names were inspired by Siddhi and Riddhi, the two wives of Lord Ganesh.

However, things turned out differently and Kareena was not named Siddhima. Rishi and Neetu chose to stick to Riddhima's name. Babita decided to change her daughter's name to Kareena. When she was pregnant with Kareena, she was reading Leo Tolstoy's book Anna Karenina. She decided to twist the name of the book and name her Kareena. Kareena once clarified that her parents wanted to give them cute nicknames and decided to call Karisma Lolo and Kareena Bebo. She mentioned that Karisma was called Lolo which means meethi loli or sweet Roti in Sindhi. However, her name Bebo came up randomly and has no meaning to it. Ever since then Kareena Kapoor's family started calling them Bebo and Lolo instead of their real names.

Kareena Kapoor on the criticism she received for Taimur's name

When her first son Taimur was born, they had decided to name him Taimur. She was teased by famous personalities for naming her son Taimur. She mentioned in Neha Dhupia's interview that it was just 8 hours after her deliveries that she cried for the same. However, she mentioned that she and Saif loved the sound of the same and decided to go with it. Kareena is now a mother of two and she is busy taking care of her newborn baby boy. The couple hasn't decided on a name for their second son yet.