Did You Know The Locals Actually Confused The Salt Used In 'Black' Movie For Actual Snow?

Directed by Sanja Leela Bhansali, the movie Black starred Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Drawing inspiration from the life of Helen Keller, a blind academic and activist, the film follows the story of a stubborn teacher who helps a visually impaired girl explore her potential as she takes up the challenge of graduating from college. As her relationship with the teacher matures, he develops Alzheimer’s disease. The film received several accolades and went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2005. The film was majorly shot in Shimla, during the month of January. Read an interesting trivia of the film below:

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Talks To Bear Grylls, Adventurer Reveals His Love For India | Watch

Black movie trivia

According to a trivia given by IMDb, the entire team of 'Black' travelled to Shimla during the month of January, to shoot for the film. Since the snow was essential for the story, the first part of the shoot was entirely shot in Shimla. It was freezing cold, but it was snowing. Since the unit could not wait around till it snowed, they found out another way to shoot.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Hits Back At '2 Seconds Of Fame' Jibe, Says 'will Stand For People I Love'

Kilos of salt was bought in from the local market and snowmaking machines from Mumbai helped complete that schedule. The shooting was done early in the morning at 4 am. When the locals arrived at the location later in the day, they were amazed to see so much 'snow'. At first, they thought it was real since it looked so authentic. Some locals even touched the snow to check if it was real. Dogs from the neighbourhood came and licked the salt. After the team completed their schedule and left Shimla, it snowed heavily the next day.

Also Read: Sam Heughan Dons Kilt Once Again, Fan Says, "We Need More Of Jamie Wearing The Kilt In S6"

Both the actors, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan were highly praised for their performance in the film. Initially, Rani Mukerji was a bit dicey about working in the film due to payment issues as per IMDb trivia. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, did not charge any money as he felt working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a great opportunity. The film won the entire team 11 Filmfare awards and was also selected as one of the 10 best movies of the year 2005 from around the globe.

Also Read: 'Joe Exotic' Series Starring Nicolas Cage Ties Up With Amazon For Production & Development

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.