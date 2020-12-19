Did You Know Manav Kaul Was Part Of 'Jajantaram Mamantaram'? Watch His Best Scenes Here

Manav Kaul was born on December 19. 1976, marking today his 44th Birthday. He has been lauded for his performance in several films, latest ones being Thappad and Tumhari Sulu. On account of the Tumhari Sulu famed actor's birthday here are some scenes of Manav Kaul from the film Jajantaram Mamantaram. Read more details.

Did You Know Manav Kaul was in Jajantaram Mamantaram?

Jajantaram Mamantaram released in the year 2003. The movie is based on the Johnathan Swifts children's book Gulliver's Travels. The movie is written and directed by Soumitra Ranade. In the film, Manav Kaul played the role of Jeran. Jeran is one of the important characters in the film who saves the day as the 'hero' by defeating a 'giant' enemy. He is one of the tiny people who grow close to the 'giant' Aditya.

The story revolves around a young man who finds himself on new land where everyone is tiny, making him a giant in an unknown land. When these people meet this huge character they ask for his help to save them from their enemy. The movie starred Javed Jaffery as Aditya Pandit, Gulshan Grover as Chatttan Singh, Joy Fernandes as Jee Rang, Amarjeet Amle as Tigdam, Nishith Dadhich as Bantul

Take a look at some of these Jajantaram Mamantaram scenes

Here's a scene from the movie in which the tiny locals build a house for Aditya and when Aditya compliments their efforts and offers to them a party the locals don't understand him. Manav Kaul can be seen as a prominent character in this hilarious scene. When Aditya plays music on his walkman and everyone gets scared and runs away. Take a look.

Here's another scene from the movie. In this scene, Jeran played by Manav Kaul goes to their king's abode to inform him about Aditya's stay. In this scene, he can be seen interacting with Gulshan Grover's character Chattan Singh. Take a look.

Manav Kaul's movies

One of the first recognizable roles portrayed by Manav Kaul happen to be in the movie Kai Po Che! when he donned the role of a right-wing politician. The actor has worked in various movies and series across different platforms and has become quite popular now. Some of his movies include Thappad, Badla, Ghoul, City Lights, Wazir, A Scandall, Jolly LLB 2, Tumhari Sulu, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? and The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati. There are many more shows and films in which Manav Kaul has played titular or recurring roles.

IMAGE CREDITS: Manav Kaul's IG

