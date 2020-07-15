Did You Know 54 Dresses Of Manish Malhotra Were Rejected For Madhuri's Look In 'DTPH'?

Dil To Pagal Hai is considered one of the most iconic romantic Bollywood films to date. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. Madhuri Dixit played the lead in the film and to perfectly design her character Pooja, filmmaker Yash Chopra had reportedly refused 53 dresses before he found the right one.

The costumes were jointly handled by Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and Salman. As per old reports, Yash Chopra had rejected 54 dresses created by Manish Malhotra for Madhuri Dixit's character. At last, he concluded on choosing a salwar kameez over others. Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's outfits in Dil To Pagal Hai.

Here, the Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit can be seen donning a nude coloured salwar kameez. Her dress is translucent. She also carries a dupatta in this look. For makeup, the actor was styled in a simple makeup look that related to her character. Most of Madhuri's dresses in Dil To Pagal Hai are of mesh design. The colour of her outfits are also light shade like pink, yellow, white and similar colours.

In the song Dholna, Madhuri Dixit can be seen donning an ethnic outfit with a western touch. She wore a purple blouse with a bold neckline and a salwar below that. She also clubbed similar coloured dupatta. Check it out.

More Trivia About Dil To Pagal Hai

Dil To Pagal Hai is the first Bollywood film that was shot in Baden-Baden, Germany, and in the German theme park Europa Park.

Karisma Kapoor played Nisha, a bubbly and jolly girl. Reports say that earlier the role was offered to Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, but they all turned it down. Ironically, Karisma Kapoor, who finally took the role, won the National Award.

It was the second highest-grossing Bollywood film in 1997.

Shahid Kapoor also appears in the film. He is seen as a background dancer in Le Gayi.

Dil To Pagal Hai was not the first choice of name for the title. It was initially titled Mohabbat Kar Le.

As per reports, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan were offered the role of Ajay, played by Akshay Kumar.

