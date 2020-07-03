Did You Know? 'Masterji' Saroj Khan Changed Her Name From Nirmala Nagpal To Keep Kin Aloof

Saroj Khan’s death has left Bollywood in mourning once again. People have been paying their tributes to the dance director and choreographer through various appreciation posts on social media. Amongst the many facts surfacing about the much-loved choreographer, here is one of the most interesting ones. Saroj Khan was initially known by the name Nirmala Nagpal, which was later changed by her upon being suggested by her father, Kishanchand Sadhu Singh.

Saroj Khan’s name change from Nirmala

A number of people around the country have been grieving the sad demise of Saroj Khan. She passed away in the ICU ward of a Mumbai hospital after suffering from a cardiac arrest. A number of unknown facts have been surfacing across social media platforms as the audience remembers the contributions made by Saroj Khan to the film industry. It was recently revealed that Saroj Khan’s real name is Nirmala Nagpal.

She had previously spoken to a leading daily about her personal life and journey in Bollywood. She said in the interaction that her original name was Nirmala and had been changed later. Saroj Khan had revealed that her father made her change the name to Saroj when she started working in movies. This was done so that his orthodox family does not come to know the truth about his little girl working in films. She also added that such a job at such an age was not considered very respectful in those days.

In the same Interview, Saroj Khan spoke about her first marriage, at the age of 13. She said that she was training under choreographer B Sohanlal and got married to him when she was 13 and he was 41. She said that she did not know many things about marriage at that time. He put a black thread around her neck and she considered it a marriage. Saroj Khan also said that Sohanlal did not tell her about his existing marriage in which he also had four kids. She only learnt about it after giving birth to Raju Khan in 1963. Saroj Khan was just fourteen when the delivery happened.

