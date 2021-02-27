Did You Know 'Maula Mere Maula' Song Featured Manisha Koirala's Brother And Vijay Raaz?

Anwar is a film about love and heartbreak and features the one of the most beautiful love ballads, the Maula Mere Maula song. Here is when Anwar and Mehru meet and the song shows how they fall in love with each other. The character of Anwar is played by Manisha Koirala's brother Siddharth Koirala and the character of Mehru is played Nauheed Cyrusi. Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, and Vijay Raaz also play important roles as a part of the Anwar movie cast.

Maula Mere Maula song featured Manisha Koirala's brother and Vijay Raaz

Maula Mere Maula song was a part of the album of the movie Anwar. The video of the song shows how the main lead Anwar and Mehru fall in love, as one can see from the eyes of Siddharth Koirala's character. Vijar Raaz was also part of this project, and played a vital role in the film. The actor is popular for his comic timing in several films such as Welcome, Lootcase, Run, Dhamaal among others.

The song Maula Mere Maula was sung by the melodious Roop Kumar Rathod and it is shot in the most romantic and picturesque manner. Take a look at the song below.

About Anwar

Anwar, a middle-class man who lives with his mother and sister Suraiya. Anwar is researching the ancient temples. Meanwhile, his family rents out a room to a poor widow and her daughter Mehru, with whom Anwar falls in love. Anwar is certain about Mehru's love for him but she runs away with Udit ( Anwar's friend). Anwar reacts impulsively to this incident which eventually results in the death of Udit. Mehru after seeing Udit die commits suicide and Anwar lives a guilt-ridden life. Anwar takes shelter in the temple carrying drawings of several temples and notes on Lord Krishna, somehow police ends up finding this bag and suspects that he is a terrorist. The film was written and directed by Manish Jha.

Siddharth Koirala played the role of Anwar in the movie whereas the role of Mehru was played by Nauheed Cyrusi. Manisha Koirala plays the role of Anita whereas Rajpal Yadav plays the role of Gopinath. Vijay Raaz also plays a crucial role in the movie as Master Pasha. Hiten Tejwani plays the role of Anwar's friend Udit.

Image Credits: @m_koirala Instagram

