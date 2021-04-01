Did You Know Nargis Dutt's Silhouette Was Shown In A 90s Movie & She Was Credited For It?

On March 31, 2021, the official Instagram page of Drishyam Films posted a fun fact that is not widely known. In it, they revealed that Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt’s mother and popular yesteryear actor was credited for her role in the 1964 film, Yaadein. The page revealed, that the only actor other than Sunil Dutt who was credited for the one-actor film, was Nargis Dutt even though she only appeared as a silhouette at the very end of the film. The caption also revealed that Yaadein (1964), received a National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi that year, even though the film was considered to be a gamble.

Nargis Dutt in Yaadein

Besides the caption that spoke about Nargis Dutt, the picture alongside the caption also revealed information on this film. It read, “Yaadein (1964) is the first Indian film to feature a single actor. The experimental film was Sunil Dutt’s directorial debut and was a soliloquy act about a man who comes home to find his wife and child missing. This film entered the Guinness World Records for the ‘Fewest Actors in a Narrative Film’”.

Yaadein's opening credits boldly declare it to be the "World's First One-Actor Movie." Scroll revealed that Dutt took a huge risk with Yaadein. Critics and moviegoers were split by the film's combination of arthouse and commercial elements. The actor's brother and production manager, Som Dutt, was wary of the project. Som Dutt told the writer of Kishwar Desai's book Darlingji, a memoir of Sunil and his wife Nargis, that he had warned his brother against Yaadein. Sunil Dutt, undeterred said, that the will would definitely run and the course of history proved him to be right in following his instincts in making the movie.

In the film, Anil returns home to a vacant house in the first scene and starts to panic and fume. He then sobs and begs Priya to come back home. He goes through a series of long monologues, one of which details an argument he had with Priya the night before. In flashback scenes, murals by cartoonist Mario Miranda appear alongside balloons that stand-in for actual actors.

