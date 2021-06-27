Did You Know Parineeti Chopra Won Six Awards For Her Debut Film 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl'?

Parineeti Chopra is one of the popular Bollywood stars who gained massive popularity with her first-ever movie appearance. She was seen essaying a supporting role in her debut movie Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in which she was immensely loved by the audience. It is a lesser-known fact that the actor won six prestigious awards for her role in the film and was even nominated in numerous other categories.

Parineeti Chopra’s awards for Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Parineeti Chopra made her debut with the movie, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in which she essayed the role of a spoiled rich brat, Dimple Chaddha, who falls for her gym trainer who later turns out to be a con. Her character, along with three others, then decide to take revenge on the man. Her chirpy character in the film was a huge hit among the fans that also made her win several awards for her performance. Here’s the list of all Parineeti Chopra’s awards that she received for her performance in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.

APSARA AWARDS

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Parineeti Chopra

Most Promising Debut Female - Parineeti Chopra

FILMFARE AWARDS

Best Debut Female - Parineeti Chopra

SCREEN AWARDS

Most Promising Newcomer (Female) - Parineeti Chopra

ZEE CINE AWARDS

Best Debut (Female) - Parineeti Chopra

MAX STARDUST AWARDS

Superstar of Tomorrow (Female) - Parineeti Chopra



Parineeti Chopra’s movies and latest projects

After gaining popularity with her debut movie, the actor went on to appear in several other movies as a lead. She was then cast opposite Arjun Kapoor in Ishqzaade that was a huge hit at the box office. Further, she also showcased her versatility by performing different kinds of roles in her films namely Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Golmaal Again, Namaste England and others. Parineeti Chopra recently featured in the Netflix movie The Girl on the Train for which she received tons of appreciation from her fans as well as critics. She even garnered praises from the fans for her latest biopic, Saina, and now she has been gearing up for her upcoming untitled movie being directed by her The Girl on the Train director, Ribhu Dasgupta.

IMAGE: PARINEETI CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

