Did You Know Prem Rog's Classic Song 'Bhanvre Ne Khilaya Phool' was Filmed In Amsterdam?

Raj Kapoor’s Prem Rog starring his son Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure is a 1982 Bollywood musical romance movie which created a kind of excitement with its amazing shooting location in Amsterdam. The movie was also Padmini’s first hit and created a buzz in the industry. Today, Prem Rog is considered to be an all-time classic of Raj Kapoor and it was a huge commercial success at the box office.

Prem Rog's classic hit Bhanvre Ne Khilaya Phool was shot in Amsterdam

Also read: Padmini Kolhapure Unveils Her New Music Label 'Dhamaka' On The Occasion Of Her Birthday

The screenplay was written by Jainendra Jain and Kamna Chandra whereas Lata Mangeshkar, Suresh Wadkar lend their voice. The songs of the movie are composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. All the songs are classic hits. The first song Bhanvre Ne Khilaya Phool was shot in Amsterdam which took whole nine days to complete. The crew shot for very long hours as it gets dark very late in the day in Amsterdam.

Yash Chopra also shot Silsila in Amsterdam

Also read: Ashok Saraf And Padmini Kolhapure's 'Prawaas' Now Streaming On Amazon Prime

It is also said that Yash Chopra at the time was shooting for his movie Silsila in Amsterdam and the news gained lots of attraction in the industry. Listening to the news, Raj Kapoor decided to shoot a song of Prem Rog at the beautiful location. Even though the movie was a serious story, Raj Kapoor made sure to make his audience happy by shooting the song at Amsterdam.

Also read: Did You Know Raj Kapoor 'never Forgave' Ashok Kumar After His Wedding? Know Why

The plot of the movie revolves around a man’s love towards a woman who is a widow and of higher status. Later in the movie, that the woman is raped by her elder brother-in-law and she returns to her parental home. The movie goes on as the male lead, Rishi Kapoor, is determined to revive her faith in life and love.

Prem Rog led 12 nominations for the 30th Filmfare awards and won a leading four awards. The movie became the second highest-grossing film after Vidhaata in the year 1982. The movie received critical acclaim for its amazing direction, storyline, screenplay, music and performances by the stars. It was also listed as one of the Top 10 ‘Most Romantic Films ever’ by Cosmopolitan magazine.

Image Source: A still from Prem Rog

Also read: Dilip Kumar & Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Homes In Pakistan To Be Conserved By KP Government

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.