Did You Know Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Have Framed Their Wedding Gathbandhan In LA House?

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their third wedding anniversary on December 1, 2021, it is interesting to find out that the duo has framed the most special thing from their wedding. The duo even shared a glimpse of the same on social media while giving a glimpse of the house in Los Angeles.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. It was later revealed that Nick Jonas expressed his feelings for Priyanka by sitting on one knee at the party.

Priyanka Nick wedding gathbandhan

Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle on Diwali 2021 and gave a glimpse of her festive celebration while revealing how they framed their wedding gathbandhan and hung it on a wall in their house in Los Angeles. She even shared more pictures of her and Nick Jonas celebrating Diwali together. In the first one, she added a picture of herself in which she can be seen wearing a stunning white lehenga while in the other ones, Nick Jonas can be seen in Indian traditional attire. In one of their pictures together, as they posed for the camera while gazing into each other's eyes, it gave a glimpse of their house in LA and how they had a huge frame of their wedding gathbandhan with numerous candles lit around it.

In the caption, she expressed her delight at celebrating her first Diwali after her marriage and even thanked everyone who honoured their home and her culture by not only dressing the part but also dancing the night away making her feel at home. The caption read, "Our first diwali in our first home together This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full Happy Diwali" (sic)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for his highly-anticipated movies namely The Matrix Resurrections, Text For You and Jee Le Zara. On the other hand, she is also set to star in the upcoming American drama series, Citadel.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra