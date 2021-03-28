Did You Know R Madhavan Wore Metal Braces For 'Saala Khadoss'?

Actors are often known to improvise and make their own changes to the characters that they play on screen. R Madhavan had come up with his own unique way to visually create an accurate look of his character in his popular film Saala Khadoos. Playing the role of a former professional boxer turned into a coach, the actor’s portrayal of this character was received well by the audience. However, it is a lesser known fact that he had worn metal braces in his mouth to create a certain look for his character.

When R Madhavan wore metal braces for Saala Khadoos

R Madhavan has played various kinds of roles in his long run in the film industry. Among his long list of roles, his character of boxing coach Adi Tomar is regarded as one of his unique roles till date. Tomar is shown to have become a boxing coach after failing as a boxer himself; not because of lack of talent, but because of becoming a prey to dirty politics. To visually create an added look of a former boxer, the veteran actor had worn metal braces inside his teeth to create an effect of a lisp, according to IMDb.

Such lisps often take place as a result of old boxing or fighting injuries, which is precisely what Madhavan intended to capture. The actor said that creating a lisp by wearing braces felt “natural” to him, as per Bollywood Life report. He also said that since many boxers have trouble talking due to their sporting injuries on their faces. According to him, simply “faking a lisp couldn’t be so natural”, and hence decided to wear metal braces for the same. He also revealed that he even cut his tongue while using the braces, which makes it difficult for him to speak certain words himself.

R Madhavan has worked in several Hindi and Indian regional films including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and even Malayalam films. Some of his top roles include 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu film series, Nishabdham and many more. He was last seen in Maara which was released recently and will be next seen playing the role of Nambi Narayan in Rocketry.