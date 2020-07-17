Did You Know Salman Asked Govinda To Step Down From 'Judwaa'? Read Details

Salman Khan played a double role in the film Judwaa which was directed by David Dhawan. In an old interview with a media house, Govinda had revealed that he was indeed the first choice for the 1997 released film Judwaa but stepped down due to Salman Khan's request.

The film starred actors Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the lead roles along with actor Salman Khan. Check out the whole story about how Govinda who was at the peak of his career after Banarasi Babu decided to give his role in Judwaa to actor Salman Khan when Salman states that he wanted to do the film.

Why did Govinda choose to step down from Judwaa?

Govinda said in an interview with a media portal that when he was shooting for the David Dhawan movie Judwaa back in 1977, he had got a call from Salman one night. Actor Salman Khan called him at 2 or 3 at night and asked him "Chichi Bhaiya Aap Kitni hits doge?". Salman said that he was actually talking about Govinda's current film that he was filming and how he was also interested in doing the movie.

Salman requested Govinda to withdraw from the 1997 film Judwaa stating that he wanted the same director and even the same producer. Govinda mentioned that the film was eventually taken over by Salman Khan. However, Govinda, Salman and even his brother Sohail Khan maintain a cordial and respectable relationship with each other and there is no hard feelings or disrespect from either side. Govinda also mentioned how the entire Khan family have treated him with the utmost respect.

Govinda added saying that this cordial protocol is followed by everyone in the industry, including the seniors. He added saying that if a star has a hero inside him then it reflects in his behaviour which is the same case with Salman Khan. Salman and Govinda later went on to do a movie together titled Partner.

Govinda is currently spending time with his family during the lockdown in the country. While Salman Khan was at his Panvel farmhouse spending time with nature. He was last seen in the third instalment of the hit film franchise Dabangg where he reprised the role of Chulbul Panday in the film.

Along with him, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiccha Sudeepa were seen in prominent roles in the film. This year, Salman Khan was going to be seen in his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

