Did You Know Samantha Akkineni Is A 'huge Admirer' Of THIS Hollywood Actress?

Samantha Akkineni has been a part of a slew of movies in her career and has now established a niche for herself in the industry. While the actor keeps winning hearts with her performances, there's one actress from Hollywood that Samantha admires. In several interviews, the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor has mentioned that Audrey Hepburn is her inspiration in acting.

Samantha is inspired by Audrey

Back in 2016, when a Twitter user had asked the actor about 3 people, whether dead or alive, she would want to have dinner with, she was quick to reply to it. Samantha had replied with names- "Audrey Hepburn, Hitler and Winston Churchill". Not only this but she had also mentioned that she was a "history junkie". In many media interactions, she has mentioned that her acting is influenced by Audrey’s performance to an extent. In a now-deleted tweet, a user had asked her about her favourite actress, and even then, she had replied to the fan by saying that it's late actor Audrey Hepburn.

Audrey Hepburn, Hitler and winston Churchill. 🙈history junkie https://t.co/mXkh4WuRud — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 12, 2016

Samantha keeps doing the "Ask me Anything" session on Instagram and Twitter and fans flood the social media sites with several questions. Interestingly, she replies to quite a bit of the questions asked. Back in 2020, a fan had also asked Samantha how her journey has been in the field of acting until now. The question penned by the fan further read, "What is your message for the newcomers?", to which the Attarintiki Daredi actor had replied, "Being an actor is never having to grow up, never having to adult. That's my take on being an actor because you're always in some sort of magical fantasy land and it's definitely an addiction, that's why actors can never quit. So, it's a fantastic place to be."

Let’s make this fun ☺️ #AskSam today at 6 pm — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 2, 2020

In that same session, a user had asked her about the "last time she cried with happiness" and she had replied by saying that, "It was just 3 or 4 days ago when she saw the rushes of The Family Man 2". Samantha Akkineni's Instagram gives a sneak peek into her personal and professional whereabouts. After quite a delay, the makers of The Family Man 2 released the trailer on May 19. Apart from this, she is roped in for Vignesh Shivan's upcoming direction, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM

