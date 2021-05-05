Did You Know Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Fell In Love With Her At First Sight

Shefali Jariwala, known for featuring in Kaanta Laga music video, has been married to Aghori actor Parag Tyagi for over seven years now. The duo is known for flaunting their relationship online and even appeared on reality shows together. In a throwback interview with Spotboye, Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi dished on how they met and their future plans together,

Parag Tyagi narrated his love story with Shefali Jariwala

The 45-year-old actor Parag Tyagi was interviewed by Spotboye in 2019 when his wife was participating in a reality show. Talking about their relationship, Parag revealed some details about how the duo met and fell in love with each other. The actor said that they met at a common friend's house for a dinner party and he fell in love with her instantly.

After the party, the couple went out together where Parag realized that he admired her for her humble upbringing and middle-class values, confirmed the actor. Singing praises of his wife, Parag said that Shefali was an extremely caring person and he admired how much she cared for her friends and family. He revealed that Shefali returned his feelings after a few dates and said 'yes' after he popped the question to her.

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi's parenthood plans

The actor also shared his future plans with his wife and they were planning on becoming parents soon. He replied saying that they wish to plan for a child when they both are ready and have time for a kid. He commented about how unsure they both are but assured that becoming parents is on their list. While in an interview with Bollywood Life last year, Shefali opened up about adopting a child and Shefali Jariwala's husband backed her decision.

A look at Shefali Jariwala's Instagram

Enjoying a following of over a million followers on Instagram, the actress shares glimpses of her private life with her husband by posting photos and videos of them together. Recently, Parag shared a video of them participating in an internet challenge where they danced with their dog. Check out Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi's photos on Instagram here.

IMAGE- SHEFALI JARIWALA'S INSTAGRAM