Did You Know Shreyas Talpade Of 'Golmaal' Fame Turned Producer With THIS Marathi Movie?

Indian actor Shreyas Talpade has appeared in a number of Hindi and Marathi films, predominantly appearing in Hindi cinema. Talpade made began his acting career appearing in Marathi soap operas and doing stage shows across Maharashtra. He also appeared in the Zee TV soap opera Woh, in which he was the main lead.

While Talpade has appeared in a number of films over the course of his career, the actor ventured into production a few years ago as well. The actor has also directed a Bollywood film starring Sunny and Bobby Deol. Do you know which film turned actor Shreyas Talpade into a producer?

Shreyas Talpade's first ever production

Shreyas' first film production is known to many as the Marathi film, Poshter Boyz. However, the actor apparently ventured into production a few years before that. Talpade released his first-ever co-production Sanai Choughade, under his home banner Affluence Movies Pvt. Ltd. The information is not particularly well known as Talpade handed the reigns for production to his wife Deepti Talpade, who is credited as the producer for the film.

Shreyas Talpade has appeared as an actor in several films as well. Shreyas Talpade's movies include several critically and commercially successful films including the reincarnation melodrama Om Shanti Om and the comedies Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Housefull 2 and Golmaal Again. Talpade gained national recognition for this 2005 film, Iqbal, which was both a critical and commercial success and won several awards.

Shreyas Talpade's latest projects

Shreyas Talpade is all set to appear in a few upcoming movies. The actor is all set to appear in the comedy film, SarCAR ki Seva Mei, which is slated to release sometime in 2021. Talpade has also signed another Bollywood film, titled Welcome To Bajrangpur. The film is set for a 2022 release.

The actor has also recently ventured into the web series world of Hindi cinema, and is currently starring in his own show on Disney+ Hotstar. Shreyas' show is called, Teen Do Paanch, which released on May 7, 2021. The show has received positive reviews from audiences so far. The actor even announced the release of the series on his Instagram handle, take a look:

Image - Shreyas Talpade's Instagram

