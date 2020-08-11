Did You Know Sonam Kapoor Worked As A Waitress In A Chinese Restaurant?

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood actor who is known for her successful rom-com movies as well as her exquisite dressing style. In a show called Simi Selects India's Most Desirable that aired a few years ago, she spoke about the first job that she held at the age of 15. Read on to know more details about it.

ALSO READ| Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Sonam Kapoor Looks All Sorts Of Cute Posing With Her Aunt

Sonam Kapoor worked as a waitress in Singapore as her first job

Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor has had her share of hard work while she was just 15 years old. She started her first job during that time to aid her with some pocket money. During this time, she was studying in Singapore and took up waitressing at a Chinese restaurant to supplement her pocket money. She studied theatre and arts from United World College of South-East Asia in Singapore before coming to India and debuting in Bollywood.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Various Stills From 'Aisha' As The Film Turns 10 Today; See Here

The actor started her journey in Bollywood starting as an assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film titled Black starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles. Post her assistant director stint, she debuted opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the Bhansali’s movie Saawariya. She has appeared in movies like Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, Saawariya, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha to Aisa Laga, Sanju and many more.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor's film Aisha completed 10 years of its release. Aisha was produced by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s sister Rhea Kapoor and marked Sonam's debut in the entertainment industry as a producer.

It was directed by Rajshree Ojha and starred Abhay Deol, Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey and Amrita Puri along with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Aisha was an adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1815 popular novel Emma and is set against the backdrop of the upper-class society in Delhi.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram pictures in lockdown

Sonam Kapoor is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and is making the most of her time doing productive work in the current pandemic situation. She recently celebrated Anand Ahuja's birthday together in London. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the Bollywood movie titled The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor Calls SpaceX And NASA's Missions In The Future To Be 'Exciting'

Sonam Kapoor's upcoming movies in 2020

On the work front, she would be seen in the next Bollywood movie which is slated to be a remake of a South Korean movie called Blind. The movie will be directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh while the actor Vikrant Massey will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. The story of Blind revolves around a visually impaired girl who was a former student at the police academy. The twist in the story comes when she becomes the sole witness of a hit and run case.

ALSO READ| Samantha Akkineni And Sonam Kapoor In Semi-formal Outfits; Who Pulled Off The Look Better?

Promo Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.