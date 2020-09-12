Did You Know Sushant Singh Rajput's Account Was Once Blocked By Instagram?

In rare occasions in the world of Instagram, celebrities can connect to their fans through DM's or by replying to their fans’ comments under their posts. Amongst the few Bollywood stars who used to reply to their fans on social media was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. And did you know for doing so, the late actor's Instagram was once blocked in 2018?

Did you know Sushant was blocked by Instagram?

Sushant Singh Rajput was amongst those celebs who responded to good comments by their fans. However, in 2018 on September 8, Sushant Singh Rajput took it to his social media account and posted a message which said that he could not reply to his fans on Instagram and had been blocked from doing so.

According to reports by Republic World, the actor wrote, ‘It looks like you were misusing this feature by going too fast. You've been temporarily blocked from using it. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community. Tell us if you think we made a mistake.’(sic)

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput shed light on the issue he faced much later and had faced a similar issue earlier too. He took it to his Instagram story and asked why he was getting blocked by Instagram all the time. He further wrote that "He was REAL" and he liked replying to his friends and fans in REALTIME. He also wrote that there are many replies per minute since he is efficient, further asking what the real problem was.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a shock to the entire nation. The actor reportedly was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14th 2020. The actor was last seen in the film Dil Bechara, alongside actor Sanjana Sanghi. The film was an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars and was also loosely based on a Hollywood movie with the same name. The actor’s movie was loved by the audience and also made its way to become one of the top-rated Hindi movies on IMDb.

