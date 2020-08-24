Did You Know Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots' Has An Official Mexican Remake? Read More Trivia

3 Idiots (2009) is one of the most critically acclaimed movies in the Hindi cinema. The comedy-drama, written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, casts Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya as the lead characters. 3 Idiot's plot revolves around the friendship of three Indian engineering students and the satire about the pressure that the Indian educational system puts on a child. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films, the movie is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel, Five Point Someone: What not to do at IIT. The movie was praised and was acknowledged with many awards from all over the world. But, fans might be surprised to know that 3 Idiots was not only remade in two Indian languages but was also had an official Mexican remake. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about 3 Idiots. Read ahead.
