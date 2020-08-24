Did You Know Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots' Has An Official Mexican Remake? Read More Trivia

3 Idiots (2009) is one of the most critically acclaimed movies in the Hindi cinema. The comedy-drama, written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, casts Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya as the lead characters. 3 Idiot's plot revolves around the friendship of three Indian engineering students and the satire about the pressure that the Indian educational system puts on a child. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films, the movie is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel, Five Point Someone: What not to do at IIT. The movie was praised and was acknowledged with many awards from all over the world. But, fans might be surprised to know that 3 Idiots was not only remade in two Indian languages but was also had an official Mexican remake. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about 3 Idiots. Read ahead.

Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots's lesser-known facts

In 2017, 3 Idiots was officially remade in the Mexican language, titled 3 Idiotas.

According to IMDb, the movie was shot in reverse, the present-day scenes were shot first and the college scenes were shot later on.

As Aamir Khan is known for preparing for every character that he signs, he was avoiding eating his own birthday cake, as he was surviving on milk and few bananas as he had been asked to lose weight for the role.

3 Idiots is the first Bollywood movie to earn ₹200 crores net at the domestic box office. Also, the movie was Aamir Khan's first ₹200 crore movie. The movie reportedly earned ₹202 crores domestically and ₹395 crores worldwide, making it the highest till date.

Reports from IMDb suggest that, Kareena Kapoor Khan always wanted to work with Rajkumar Hirani, and she herself approached him for the character that she played in the movie, Pia.

Aamir Khan, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi reunited after previously starring together in Rang De Basanti (2006).

The college and the hostel scenes were shot at Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, although the fictional Imperial College of Engineering shown in the movie was situated in India’s capital city of Delhi.

The makers of the movie signed Omi Vaidya for the character of Chatur because he is an NRI and his accent was actually as funny as it is shown to be in the movie.

