Did You Know The Reason Why Kareena Kapoor Lost 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' As Her Debut Film?

Omkara star Kareena Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood with several noted movies under her name. But did you know that Bebo could have had the chance to star in one of the biggest movies of the year 2000? The blockbuster movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which made its actors a star overnight could have been Kareena's debut movie if not for this reason.

Why did Kareena Kapoor drop out of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai?

The romance-thriller, directed by Rakesh Roshan was set to debut Kareena Kapoor in Bollywood as they started the filming of the movie by shooting for a dance sequence. According to the reports from Catch News, the 40-year-old actress was excited to mark her debut with such an exciting project. Unfortunately, Kareena was soon dropped out of the movie by the director after Babita Kapoor had several disagreements with his working style.

The shooting of the movie initiated in Versova where the team geared up to shoot a dance sequence. Kareena's mother, upon knowing this, approached the filmmakers and asked to shoot the scenes before the songs to which the director refused to comply with. This incident was followed by several such disagreements between the director and Kareena's mother who interfered with Rakesh Roshan's directions.

The director of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai tried to reach an agreement with Babita Kapoor reasoning that her daughter was doing a good job. But Babita Kapoor called Rakesh Roshan unprofessional as she was not satisfied with his shooting style. In response, the filmmakers dropped Kareena Kapoor and roped in Ameesha Patel for the role of the female protagonist.

Kareena Kapoor's movies

Kareena Kapoor's debut movie was Refugee in 2000 alongside Abhishek Bachchan who also debuted with her. Kareena later established herself as an actress in Bollywood from her role in AÅ›oka in 2001. Bebo went on to work in films like Dev, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Heroine, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Good Newwz that contributed to her success in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's movies such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon were appreciated by the fans who adored their chemistry on screen.

