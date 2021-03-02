Did You Know Tiger Shroff Was Once Offered A Role In TV Show 'Fauji'?

Tiger Shroff began his acting career with the movie Heropanti and has managed to come a long way in his career. The actor won the hearts of his fans with his amazing acting skills and breathtaking dance moves that he showcased in most of his films. Not many of the fans know that before Tiger Shroff made his acting debut, he was offered a role in one of the remakes of the famous TV show named Fauji. Read ahead to know more about Tiger Shroff’s and his career in the movie industry.

Tiger Shroff’s trivia

On the occasion of Tiger Shroff’s birthday, it will be an amazing piece of trivia about the actor for his fans that he was offered the lead role in the remake of a popular show, Fauji, but he rejected it as he did not want to enter the acting industry via television.

According to an article by ebolynews, Tiger Shroff loved to play football during his childhood and had no interest in entering the Hindi film industry.

The actor considers Hrithik Roshan and Michael Jackson as his dance inspiration and he is also a huge fan of Bruce Lee.

Tiger Shroff’s movies such as Munna Michael and A Flying Jatt did not do well among his fans and he once stated how he was depressed by the failure of these movies.

Tiger Shroff also has a 5th-degree black belt of elicited martial arts.

Also Read Disha Patani Wishes Tiger Shroff On His Birthday, Calls Him 'Casanova'

Also Read Manish Malhotra Shares Throwback Pic To Wish Tiger Shroff' On B'day; Calls Him 'fabulous'

Tiger Shroff’s career

Tiger Shroff became a huge sensation among the audience after his debut movie was released. He was loved for his stunning dancing skills and the amazing stunts he performed in the film. He then appeared in the film, Baaghi which was a huge success among his fans. The actor went on to win the hearts of his fans by performing in a variety of other movies such as Welcome To New York, Baaghi 2, Student Of The Year 2, Baaghi 3, War, Munna Michael and A Flying Jatt. Having some prolific dancing skills, the actor was also seen in numerous music videos where he soulfully flaunted his dance moves. He has recently unveiled a new skill of singing that left his fans amazed and further released a music video of himself. Some of his popular music videos include Casanova, Are You Coming, Befikra, Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main, Unbelievable and many more.

Also Read Ananya Panday & Katrina Kaif Pour Sweet Birthday Wishes For 'super Human' Tiger Shroff

Also Read Jackie Shroff Is All Hearts For Tiger Shroff As Actor Shares Rare Photo On Son's Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.