Did You Know Tiger Shroff's Grandfather Fought In World War II? Mom Ayesha Shares Pics

Actor Tiger Shroff is often seen updating fans about his acrobatic skills and sharing pictures with the family on social media, which makes him even more special to his fans. However, little did we know about his maternal grandfather who is believed to have fought in World War II. That’s right, the actor’s grandfather Ranjan Dutt was a fighter pilot during the war.

Well, the news that was unknown to fans was shared by the actor’s mother, Ayesha Shroff on Instagram. Ayesha shared a bunch of unseen pictures of Flight Lieutenant Ranjan Dutt where he is seen with his fellow colleagues. While one picture was taken during flying training, another one featured them holding mugs. Along with the pictures, Ayesha even penned a note describing how her father was very young when he fought during the disastrous war.

Tiger Shroff's maternal grandfather was a fighter pilot?

“Tiger’s grandfather training to fly Tiger Moths. I guess he was around 18 or 19 years old when he fought in World War 2. True grit and true valour. Decorated for his bravery by his India. I’m proud to be his daughter. Jai Hind,” she wrote. Soon after she had shared the posts, the puzzled fans who were deprived of this information about Tiger’s roots, thronged the comment section while praising him.

One of the users offered his respect to the family and wrote, “Woahh... respect,” while another wrote, “With respect to you and the people of India.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “It’s in The Blood Ma’am, Warrior Mindset.” Another user found Tiger’s uncanny resemblance to his grandfather and presumed it to be him in the pictures. “OMG, I really thought it was Tiger in the pic,” the follower wrote in the comment section.

Earlier, a couple of weeks back, Ayesha who has some fond memories of her father, remembered him with his throwback picture in the uniform. “Remembering my dad on this day, I guess I definitely inherited some of his guts (sic),” she wrote then alongside the picture.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2, alongside his Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria. He will be next seen with Kriti Sanon in his upcoming film Ganapath. Directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Ganapath is backed by Vikas, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically this year on December 23.

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/AyeshaShroff