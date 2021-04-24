Did You Know Varun Dhawan Once Pranked Parineeti Chopra Leaving Her Speechless?

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra are known for their chemistry in the much-acclaimed song Jaaneman Aah. The song is from the film Dishoom which also stars John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. Talking about the duo’s chemistry and bond of friendship, did you know Varun Dhawan had once pranked Parineeti Chopra on the sets of Dishoom - with a fake dance routine?

Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra left everyone speechless in Dishoom's song, Jaaneman Aah, with their undeniable chemistry and simply amazing dance moves. During the song's filming, Varun Dhawan played a hilarious prank on Parineeti while they were practising their dance moves. He forced the choreographers and dancers to perform some hardcore tough moves that would require tonnes of practise. Parineeti, who was unaware of this, was taken aback when she saw it, and her expression was priceless. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's Twitter video below.

So we set up a fake dance routine to scare @ParineetiChopra during #JaanemanAah. This is how she reacts #dishoom pic.twitter.com/X6JnQ0ZtIP — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 14, 2016

About the film

Parineeti Chopra made a cameo in Dishoom, where she grooved on the popular song Jaaneman Aah. Dishoom, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is an action-adventure starring John Abraham and Varun Dhawan as cops attempting to stop terrorists in their plans. Jacqueline Fernandez essays the role of the female lead, while Akshaye Khanna is the main baddie. Actors Nargis Fakhri and Saqib Saleem also have crucial roles in the film, that released on July 29, 2016.

The plot revolves around Kabir and Junaid, two rival police officers who embark on a mission to the Middle East to rescue Viraj, a prominent cricketer who has been kidnapped. Dishoom, which was extensively shot in Abu Dhabi and Morocco, was completed on April 18 at a Bandra studio. Actors John Abraham and Varun Dhawan performed a chase scene from two helicopters without any stunt doubles. The film was commercially a success at the box office, garnering more than â‚¹120 crores worldwide.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Raj Mehta’s comedy-drama film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film will also star Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Parineeti, on the other hand, was recently seen in the biopic film Saina. She will next be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

Image Source: Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra Instagram