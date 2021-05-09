Did You Know Vivek Oberoi Was First Choice For A Role In Bride And Prejudice?

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, through his career, has given several memorable performances in Hindi as well as Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies. But did you know the actor was the first choice for the role of this particular character in Bride and Prejudice? Read more such lesser-known facts about the actor here.

Bride and Prejudice, also known as Bride and Prejudice: The Bollywood Musical, is a romantic drama film directed by Gurinder Chadha released back in 2004. The movie is a Bollywood-style adaptation of Jane Austen's 1813 novel Pride and Prejudice. The movie featured Aishwarya Rai and Martin Henderson in lead roles. As per IMDb reports, Vivek Oberoi was the first choice for the role of Balraj which eventually went to actor Naveen Andrews. Read on to get more Vivek Oberoi's trivia here.

1. Vivek Oberoi made his film debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company in 2002. For his performance in the movie, Vivek won two Filmfare awards - Best Supporting Actor and Best Male Debut.

2. Vivek Oberoi was signed for Arjun Rampal's role in the political drama movie Raajneeti but opted out.

3. Vivek made his Telugu movie debut with the 2010 political action thriller film Rakta Charitra. The movie was based on the life of Paritala Ravindra.

4. The actor made his Malayalam movie debut opposite Mohanlal in Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut, Lucifer, as the main antagonist, Bobby. His performance as a villain was well received by critics and audience.

5. In 2011, the Saathiya actor produced a film named Watch Indian Circus. The movie was featured at the 16th Busan Film festival and won the Audience Choice Award for Best Film from 3000 films worldwide and among 380 films screened. In 16 years of the history of Busan, this is the First Indian Film to win the award.

A few of Vivek Oberoi's movies include Saathiya, Kisna: The Warrior Poet, Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Kismet Love Paisa Dilli and Krrish 3. The actor was last seen in Rustum, a movie that marked the Kannada movie debut of the Omkara actor.

