Did You Know Vivek Oberoi Was To Be Launched By His Father?

Vivek Oberoi has been around films for a long time now, with a number of memorable performances under his belt. He has worked in several hits throughout his career and has been involved in a few controversies as well. While a lot is known and said about the actor, few people know that the circumstances of his debut in films would have been entirely different if not for a specific reason. Vivek was supposed to be launched by his father Suresh Oberoi, but the venture was eventually dropped by them.

Vivek Oberoi’s debut that never materialised

Vivek Oberoi has proved his potential as an actor on several occasions and is considered as one of the ace performers of the film industry. While many interesting facts surrounding his career have been revealed, the fact that he was going to make his debut under the supervision of his father Suresh is lesser known. As the story goes, Vivek Oberoi was to be launched by his father’s home production, and the said venture was supposed to be directed by Abbas Mustan, according to IMDb. However, in a surprising turn of events, it was Vivek himself who discouraged his father to drop the project.

The reason why Vivek urged his father to do so was the high budget that Suresh was about to spend for the film. When Vivek learnt about the massively high cost that his father was going to bear because of this film, he himself told him to drop this venture. It has also been revealed that Suresh had plans of spending his life’s savings with an aim to launch his son. But he was eventually persuaded by Vivek, and his ‘original debut’ never actually materialised. Vivek eventually made his debut in Company, which released in 2002.

Vivek first received his breakthrough with Saathiya, which also released in 2002. He went on to work in a number of other films, that went on to become hits. These include Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Masti, Kaal, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Omkara and many more. He was previously seen reprising his role in the second season of Inside Edge.