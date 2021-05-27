Did You Know What Randeep Hooda Did To Support His Finances Before Entering Bollywood?

Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, Randeep Hooda had experienced his share of struggles before he dipped his feet in the world of entertainment. Many fans might not be aware of the chores he took up for his pocket money during his initial days. While he has a slew of movies under his belt now, he had once worked in a Chinese restaurant as a waiter for his earnings.

What Randeep did to support his finances before

Several reports state that the actor had also done car-washing and dish-washing. More so, he had then taken up the job of a taxi driver for survival. Back in the date, Hooda had given a speech at a school in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. He had told the audience that he believed in a positive outlook towards everything and had also recalled how when they were young, they were always told that if they only play sports, they will not become anything in life.

To pursue his dreams, he had also been a beach lifeguard, as well. This was all he did while he was pursuing his Masters in Business Management and Human Resources in Australia. After he returned to India, he made his debut with Monsoon Wedding and ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. Hooda has also not shied away from opening up about his struggles. Randeep Hooda's movies like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Jism 2, Murder 3, Highway, Sarbjit, Sultan, garnered him praises from many.

On the work front, Randeep was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. On his father's birthday, Randeep had shared a throwback pic from the hospital and had revealed that his knee had dislocated while doing an action scene on the sets of his film. The movie released digitally on the occasion of Eid, 2021. He will be next seen in the upcoming outing, Unfair and Lovely, starring Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. The entire team of the film had shot their segments in Haryana and the lead stars had taken to their social media handles and had penned heartfelt notes.

