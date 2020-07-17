Did Zarina Wahab Face Few Rejections Due To Her Complexion? Read Here

Zarina Wahab is an established Bollywood actor who reportedly faced certain hardships in the industry due to her appearance. On the occasion of the actor’s 61st birthday, fans have been remembering her work in various critically acclaimed films like Chitchor and Gharaonda. The current generation recognises her from the film Dil Dhadakne Do, where she played Priyanka Chopra’s mother-in-law.

According to a report by an entertainment portal, Zarina Wahab was rejected due to the colour of her skin and specific look. The same portal reported that Zarina had to face a few rejections back in the day because of her complexion and appearance.Shw was once rejected by Raj Kapoor when she had auditioned for a film. Raj Kapoor reportedly said that Zarina was a simple looking woman without any glamour.

Zarina Wahab made her debut with the film Ishq Ishq Ishq, after which she became an established actor with various projects coming her way eventually. The actor studied cinema at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. Zarina Wahab was born on July 17 in Vishakapatnam in the south of India. The actor is fluent in a number of languages which provided her with work from different places across the country. She was also worked in a few movies down south which were loved by the fans and critics alike.

She is known for her work in films like Chitchor, Gharaonda, Naiyya, Chalk n Duster, and many more films. She has also been a part of various Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films which worked exceptionally well for their plot and performances. She also won a Filmfare award for her leading role in the film Gharaonda in 1977.

In recent years, Zarina Wahab is mostly seen playing the role of a mother or a mother-in-law. She was seen as the adorable mother of Rizwan Khan in My Name Is Khan and as the pretentious mother-in-law to Aisha Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do. She has also been a part of the films like Agneepath and Vishwaroopam. She is considered amongst a few of the most talented female actors of the country.

