'Didn't Look Like Suicide; Had Bruises': Mortuary Attendant's Big Revelation In SSR Case

The spotlight is back on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the person who conducted the postmortem on the late actor on Monday claimed that the case "did not look like a suicide and looked like a force was applied". He also claimed that there were bruises on Sushant's body.

"I was on duty on 14 and 15 (June 2020). We were told that a VIP body has come. When we unclothed the body, we found that it was Sushant Singh Rajput. We saw something strange. It looked like a different case than suicide," he said.

The mortuary attendant added, "I told my senior that in 28 years I had not seen anything like this. The mark on the neck seemed to be different from suicide. It looked like a force was applied."

'It looked like a fracture': Mortuary attendant's big revelation in SSR case

He also claimed that there were beating marks on the body. "It looked like a fracture also. If there was a fracture, how could he have handed himself?" he asked.

The person said that Sushant Singh Rajput should get justice. "I will still say, after seeing the photos, anybody will say it's a murder, not suicide."

When asked why was he silent when the controvery had broke out two years ago, the mortuary attendant said, "You know the atmosphere then. I was afraid for my life too."

He also requested Maharashtra Chief Minister to provide protection to his family and him. "If CBI calls me, I will go. I am fighting for justice," he said.