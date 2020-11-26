Diegio Maradona's Death: Swanand Kirkire Recalls Unbelievable Meeting With Footballer

Ace lyricist and actor Swanand Kirkire recalled his encounter with Argentine footballer Diego Maradona who breathed his last on November 25. The lyricist shared a post on social media where he narrated his meeting with Maradona at the airport while shopping. In the post, Swanand reminisced his old meeting and wrote, “I remember shaking hands with God.”

Swanand Kirkire mourns Diego Maradona's demise

The lyricist started the post and wrote that he remembered the time he was traveling to Amsterdam during the premiere of his film Parineeta. Further Swanand wrote that during their journey to Amsterdam, their flight halted at Milan airport where he decided to go on a shopping spree. Much to his surprise, Swanand met Maradona who was also shopping at the airport. The actor and lyricist who was traveling with his friend and music composer Shantanu Moitra wrote that his friend started jumping on the airport like children after seeing the footballer. And in no time, the two stars went upto to Maradona to meet him and shake hands. Swanand, at last, concluded the post and wrote, “Since there were no mobile phones at that time so I do not have a picture of that moment, yet I am happy to shake hands with God.”

परिणीता के premiere पर Amsterdam जा रहे थे मिलान AirPort पर hault था कि सुबह अचानक अविश्वसनीय रूप से शॉपिंग करते दिख गये साक्षात Diego Maradona. @ShantanuMoitra तो बच्चों की तरह उछल रहे थे, फ़ोटो लेने का दौर नहीं था पर हाँ याद है मुझे मैंने उस सुबह स्वयं भगवान से हाथ मिलाया था — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) November 26, 2020

Apart from Swanand, several other stars also mourned the loss of the great footballer on social media. Actors like Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Karisma Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and many more expressed their grief over the tragic loss.

Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, Argentine media reported. The 1986 World Cup-winner was 60-years-old. Earlier this month, Maradona had successfully undergone surgery for a blood clot on his brain. Maradona enjoyed an illustrious career, helping his country and clubs achieve numerous victories. His cocaine addiction started affecting his game, where he even faced a 15-month ban after failing a drug test. Maradona retired in 1997 when he was 37 years old. In 2004, he had been hospitalized for heart issues, which were apparently caused by cocaine. A similar incident had taken place in 2000. He had once referred to cocaine as his "toughest rival", later revealing that he had overcome his problem.

