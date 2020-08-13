Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Dil Bechara' Plays In A New Zealand Theater, Audiences Pay Tribute

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara was recently released in the theatres in New Zealand. As the movie premiered, audiences paid tribute to the late actor on his last performance by observing silence.

New Zealand audiences pay tribute to Sushant

Recently content creator Viral Bhayani shared a video of New Zealand audiences, who went to watch Dil Bechara, paying tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie premiered at Hoyts Cinema, Auckland, New Zealand. In the video, Jilesh Desai, a member of Radio Tarana, New Zealand’s leading Hindi Radio, is seen standing in front of the screen with Sushant’s picture behind him. He mentioned that they are among the few people who are able to watch Dil Bechara in theatres. He says that they thought it is their responsibility to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Jilesh then requested the audience to stand in silence for 60 seconds in memory of Sushant. The video is titled as “Worlds first cinema tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput”.

The tribute video to Sushant Singh Rajput made many emotional. Several users left red-heart and folded hands emoticons in the comment section. Some mentioned that they still miss the late actor, while others called the video beautiful. A user commented, “so touching” expressing love for Sushant. Take a look at a few reactions.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput in his last performance with Sanjana Sanghi in her lead debut. It is a coming-of-age romantic drama helmed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut. The film is based on the 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. It also features Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee, with Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.

Dil Bechara shows an emotional journey of two youngsters in love, Kizie and Manny. A girl suffering from cancer meets a boy at a support group and the two develop a close bond, not knowing what future holds for them, or whether they will ever have one. The film received immense love from the audiences.

Dil Bechara premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, free for subscribers and non-subscribers as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie reportedly broke all records as it was watched 95 million times in the first 24 hours of its release. It is currently the highest rated Indian movie on IMDb with 9/10 ratings from more than 95k users.

