'Dil Hai Deewana' Song Review: Does Arjun Kapoor's 'good Boy' Persona Add Enough Charm?

After unveiling the teaser on Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's music video Dil Hai Deewana released on YouTube on April 17. The duo had been teasing the viewers with glimpses of the song the entire week which had kept their fans eager for the song's release. Within an hour of the release of Arjun Kapoor's song, the video amassed more than 2.2 lakh views on YouTube. Now let's review the song for the viewers and listeners.

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet's Dil Hai Deewana song review

The Dil Hai Deewana music video begins with Rakul Preet Singh as the manager of a delivery service company, where Arjun Kapoor is shown as an employee who is hopelessly in love with her. The music video shows Arjun daydreaming about dancing getting together with Rakul throughout the video. The song starts with Arjun's uncle and actor Anil Kapoor's famous tune 'Dhina Dhin Da' from the movie Ram Lakhan. The song is a catchy and peppy number, well-suited for a Bollywood dance night. The background score and music will instantly get you groovy.

Speaking of the performances, Arjun Kapoor's 'Good Boy' persona is bound to attract you and Rakul Preet's boss-lady vibes are on point. However, we feel the chemistry between the duo could have been a bit more interesting. Nonetheless, Arjun and Rakul's dance adds more zest to this track. The lyrics aren't exactly logical with words like 'A for Apple, B for Banana' just added in there for rhyming purposes. Singers Darshan Rawal and Zara Khan's vocals do justice to this energetic number. Overall, this is a fun dance number with a simple storyline focusing more on the dream sequence. If you love upbeat tracks, this one could very well feature on your next party playlist.

In the comment section, netizens mainly praised singer Darshan Raval's vocals in the video. One of them wrote "Darshan Raval's voice is spreading good vibes to everyone" while the other wrote, "Darshan Raval Dil Tera Deewana". Within an hour, the song garnered more than 43 thousand likes and 3.8 comments on YouTube. Dil Hai Deewana is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. Arjun has reunited with his Aurangzeb co-star turned singer Zara Khan who has lent female vocals for the song along with Darshan Raval. The video has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Saru.

