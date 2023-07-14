Dil Se Dil Tak: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Warm Up To Each Each Other In New Bawaal Song

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in the upcoming movie Bawaal which will stream on OTT from July 21. Ahead of the release, the makers have now shared a new song from the film with the music video. The video shows the lead pair in a classic romantic track.

3 things you need to know

Bawaal has opted for a direct-to-digital release and will stream from July 21.

The movie features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor together for the first time.

Dil Se Dil Tak is the second love song to be released from the film.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor depict a timeless romance

In the music video of Dil Se Dil Tak, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor can be seen in the city of Paris. The video shows a newly married Ajju and Nisha navigating their way through Parisian culture, architecture and more. More importantly, the song shows how they are gradually trying to build a relationship with each other.

The song draws similarities to the old-school tunes of qawwali and is sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta and Suvarna Tiwari. The song is penned by Kausar Munir while Akashdeep Sengupta is the music composer. The song has been shot against the backdrops of the Eiffel Tower, Love Lock Bridge and others.

The first song featured a slow-brewing romance

Dil Se Dil Tak is not the first love track from Bawaal. On July 10, the makers revealed the romance song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. The song depicted the highs and lows in the relationship of the newlyweds.





In Bawaal, Varun Dhawan plays the role of a history teacher who takes his wife to Europe on their honeymoon. The Hindi language movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also seemingly touches on the aspects of the Holocaust. Shot extensively between India and Europe, the movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 21.